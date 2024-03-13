Hear Myriam Gendron’s new track, “Long Way Home”

Myriam Gendron has announced details of her third album.

The follow-up to Not So Deep As A Well (2014) and Ma délire –Songs of love, lost & found (2021), Mayday will be released on May 10 via Thrill Jockey & Feeding Tube.

In the meantime, Gendron has shared some new music from the album. You can hear “Long Way Home” below:

Mayday finds Gendron accompanied by the guitarist Marisa Anderson and drummer Jim White, as well as Montreal bassist Cédric Dind-Lavoie, Bill Nace (Body/Head) and saxophonist Zoh Amba.

The tracklisting for Mayday is:

There Is No East Or West

Long Way Home

Terres brûlées

Dorothy’s Blues

La Luz

La belle Françoise (pour Sylvie)

Lully Lullay

Look Down That Lonesome Road

Quand j’étais jeune et belle

Berceuse

Gendron is also touring America this spring:

March 22 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

April 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar

April 4 – Rock Island, IL – Rozz Tox

April 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Wilson Center

April 6 – Chicago, IL – Judson & Moore

April 26 – Williamstown, MA – Clark Art Institute

May 16 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge *

May 17 – Keene, NH – Thing in the Spring *

May18 – Montréal, QC – Lion d’Or *

May 20 – Portland, OR – Holocene *

May 22 – Seattle, WA – Rabbit Box *

May 23 – Vancouver, BC – St. James Community Square *

May 24 – San Diego, CA – The Loft *

May 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon *

May 26 – Mill Valley, CA – Sweetwater Music Hall *

Jun. 28 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall ^



* w/ Jim White & Marisa Anderson (duo)

^ w/ Kurt Vile & the Violators