Hear Margo Price covering Leon Russell’s “Stranger In A Strange Land”

A new Leon Russell tribute album, A Song For Leon, will be released by Primary Wave Music on September 8.

Among those contributing covers of Leon Russell songs are Margo Price, Pixies, Orville Peck, Hiss Golden Messenger and US Girls with Bootsy Collins. Hear Price’s take on “Stranger In A Strange Land” below:

“I’ve always loved Leon Russell’s vibe and approach to music and life in general,” says Price. “I had the pleasure of briefly meeting him at a show many years ago in the hallway. I always remember what he said during the live interview that day, which was that ‘It was his job to misinform the press.’ He was an old man at the time, but I’ll never forget how mischievous he seemed.

“After my band and I cut [“Stranger In A Strange Land”], we decided to perform it live at many shows. The monologue in the middle is my favourite. It still seems absolutely pertinent, and its subject still matters today. He’s talking about the afterlife and equality and goes off about starting a new race where we all just learn to love each other. We can all learn a thing of two from Leon Russell.”

Pre-order A Song For Leon here and check out the full tracklisting below:

1. Margo Price – “Strangers in a Strange Land”

2. Durand Jones & The Indications – “Out in the Woods”

3. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – “Tight Rope”

4. Orville Peck – “This Masquerade”

5. U.S. Girls with Bootsy Collins – “Superstar”

6. Pixies – “Crystal Closet Queen”

7. Monica Martin – “A Song for You”

8. Bret McKenzie with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “Back to the Island”

9. Tina Rose, Amy Nelson, Jason Hill – “Laying Right Here in Heaven”

10. Hiss Golden Messenger – “Prince of Peace”