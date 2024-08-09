Hear Leon Bridges’ new single, “Peaceful Place”

Leon Bridges returns with a new album, Leon, which is released by Columbia on October 4.

You can hear the first single “Peaceful Place” below.

The tracklisting for Leon is:

When A Man Cries

That’s What I Love

Laredo

Panther City

Ain’t Got Nothing On You

Simplify

Teddy’s Tune

Never Satisfied

Peaceful Place

Can’t Have It All

Ivy

Ghetto Honeybee

God Loves Everyone