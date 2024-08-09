Hear Leon Bridges’ new single, “Peaceful Place”

Leon Bridges returns with a new album, Leon, which is released by Columbia on October 4.
You can hear the first single “Peaceful Place” below.
The tracklisting for Leon is:
When A Man Cries
That’s What I Love
Laredo
Panther City
Ain’t Got Nothing On You
Simplify
Teddy’s Tune
Never Satisfied
Peaceful Place
Can’t Have It All
Ivy
Ghetto Honeybee
God Loves Everyone
