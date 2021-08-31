Subscribe
News

Hear Johnny Marr’s new single, “Spirit, Power And Soul”

It's from a new EP, Fever Dreams Pt 1

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Andy Cotterill

Trending Now

Johnny Marr returns with new music. “Spirit, Power And Soul” is the first taster from his forthcoming double album and fourth solo full length record, titled Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.

“Spirit, Power And Soul is a kind of mission statement,” says Marr. “I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.”

Advertisement

The Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP will be released digitally, and on limited edition 12” silver vinyl via BMG from October 15th. Pre-order by clicking here. The double album release date, and more details, are soon to be announced.

The full tracklisting for The Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP is:

Spirit, Power And Soul
Receiver
All These Days
Ariel

Marr is also due to play the following UK shows:

September 20 – Leeds, Stylus

September 21 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Advertisement

September 23 – London, Electric Ballroom

September 25 – Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (supporting The Courteeners)

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More