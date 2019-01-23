Hear Jessica Pratt’s new single, “Aeroplane”

The rising Cali singer-songwriter is interviewed in the current issue of Uncut

Californian singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt will release her third album Quiet Signs on February 8 via City Slang.

The latest single to be taken from it is “Aeroplane”, Pratt’s first electric song. Hear it below:

In an extensive interview feature in the current issue of Uncut, Pratt discusses her songwriting process: “It’s a bit like a dream. When you wake up, if you don’t keep focusing on it, you start to forget the major parts of it. That kind of dream state, that mental state, is very similar to the one that is utilised when I’m writing.”

