Hear Jackson Browne’s new single, “Downhill From Everywhere”

Jackson Browne has released a new single to coincide with the consciousness raising around today’s Earth Day.

Hear “Downhill From Everywhere” below:

The song will be included on Browne’s upcoming studio album, due out on October 9.

It also features in the trailer for a documentary, The Story Of Plastic, premiering today on the Discovery Channel. Browne himself is a member of the Executive Advisory Board of the Plastic Pollution Coalition, an alliance that strives for a future free of single-use plastic.

Watch the trailer below: