Hear Dinosaur Jr’s new single “I Ran Away”, featuring Kurt Vile

Dinosaur Jr’s 12th album Sweep It Into Space is due out on April 23, via Jagjaguwar.

It’s co-produced by Kurt Vile, who also plays lead 12-string guitar on the single “I Ran Away” which you can hear below:

The album was recorded at J Mascis’s Biquiteen Studios in Amherst, Massachusetts, beginning in late autumn 2019. After the sessions with Kurt Vile were disrupted, Mascis says he “ended up just mimicking a few things he’d done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that duelling twin lead sound. But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Pre-order Sweep It Into Space here and check out the tracklisting below:

1. I Ain’t

2. I Met the Stones

3. To Be Waiting

4. I Ran Away

5. Garden

6. Hide Another Round

7. And Me

8. I Expect It Always

9. Take It Back

10. N Say

11. Walking To You

12. You Wonder