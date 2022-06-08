Subscribe
Hear Cass McCombs’ new track, “Unproud Warrior”

It's taken from his upcoming album, Heartmind

By Michael Bonner
Photo by Shervin Lainez

Cass McCombs has announced details of his 10th studio album, Heartmind, and a run of UK and EU tour dates.

The album is released on August 19 (vinyl on September 23) via ANTI-. You can pre-order here.

Ahead of this, he’s released “Unproud Warrior“, featuring Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham.

The tracklist for Heartmind is:

Music Is Blue
Karaoke
New Earth
Unproud Warrior
Krakatau
A Blue, Blue Band
Belong to Heaven
Heartmind

To coincide with the album, he’s also announced a run of UK/EU tour dates:

September 28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Bellas Artes
September 29 – Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve
September 30 – Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas
October 1- Valencia, ES @ Sala Loco
October 4 – Milano, IT @ Bellezza
October 6 – St Gallen, CH @ Palace St Gallen
October 7 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
October 8 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
October 10 – Bristol @ Redgrave Theatre
October 12 – Manchester @ The Stoller Hall
October 13 – London @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
October 15 – Dublin @ Liberty Hall
October 16 – Glasgow @ Mackintosh Church
October 18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
October 19 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
October 20 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredeburg Cloud 9
October 22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
October 23 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
October 25 – København S, DK @ DR Studie 2
October 26 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
October 28 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret

