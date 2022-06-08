Hear Cass McCombs’ new track, “Unproud Warrior”

Cass McCombs has announced details of his 10th studio album, Heartmind, and a run of UK and EU tour dates.

The album is released on August 19 (vinyl on September 23) via ANTI-. You can pre-order here.

Ahead of this, he’s released “Unproud Warrior“, featuring Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham.

The tracklist for Heartmind is:

Music Is Blue

Karaoke

New Earth

Unproud Warrior

Krakatau

A Blue, Blue Band

Belong to Heaven

Heartmind

To coincide with the album, he’s also announced a run of UK/EU tour dates:

September 28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Bellas Artes

September 29 – Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve

September 30 – Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas

October 1- Valencia, ES @ Sala Loco

October 4 – Milano, IT @ Bellezza

October 6 – St Gallen, CH @ Palace St Gallen

October 7 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

October 8 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse

October 10 – Bristol @ Redgrave Theatre

October 12 – Manchester @ The Stoller Hall

October 13 – London @ Alexandra Palace Theatre

October 15 – Dublin @ Liberty Hall

October 16 – Glasgow @ Mackintosh Church

October 18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

October 19 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

October 20 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredeburg Cloud 9

October 22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

October 23 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

October 25 – København S, DK @ DR Studie 2

October 26 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

October 28 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret