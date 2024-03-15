Subscribe
Hear Brian Eno’s new song, “All I Remember”

This contemplative piece finds Eno in rare, reflective mood

By Michael Bonner
Gary Hustwit

Brian Eno has released a new song, All I Remember“.

Taken from the soundtrack to Gary Hustwit‘s upcoming documentary, Eno, this contemplative piece finds Eno in rare, reflective mood, referencing early influences like Ketty Lester, Dee Clark and Bobby Vee and recalling childhood experiences.

Eno – the official soundtrack to the film will be released by UMR on April 19. The film receives its UK premier at London’s Barbican the following day.

