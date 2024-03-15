Hear Brian Eno’s new song, “All I Remember”

Brian Eno has released a new song, All I Remember“.

Taken from the soundtrack to Gary Hustwit‘s upcoming documentary, Eno, this contemplative piece finds Eno in rare, reflective mood, referencing early influences like Ketty Lester, Dee Clark and Bobby Vee and recalling childhood experiences.

Eno – the official soundtrack to the film will be released by UMR on April 19. The film receives its UK premier at London’s Barbican the following day.