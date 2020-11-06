Subscribe
Hear Barry Gibb duet with Jason Isbell on “Words Of A Fool”

The Bee Gee's new album also features Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch

Sam Richards
Credit: Desiree Prieto

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

The making of The Style Council’s “Walls Come Tumbling Down!”

Paul Weller and co ponder their 1985 rallying cry: “It’s probably still relevant, sadly…”
Read more
FeaturesJohn Robinson - 0

Metallica: “We were not very open to having anyone tell us what to do”

Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett on the making of their classic 1991 album, Metallica
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

The return of Joni Mitchell: “She sounds great, clear and light-hearted.”

Joni Mitchell's return to active service is documented in the latest issue of Uncut – in UK shops now...
Read more

Barry Gibb has announced a new album, featuring duets of Bee Gees songs with country and Americana artists such as Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch, Brandi Carlile and Alison Krauss.

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 will be released on January 8. Hear a new version of “Words Of A Fool” – a song Gibb first recorded in 1986 but never officially released – with Jason Isbell below:

Says Barry Gibb: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave [Cobb, producer] and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it… but I think we were.”

Jason Isbell adds: “Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this project has been one of the great honours of my career. He’s a prince.”

Peruse the full tracklisting for Greenfields below:

1. “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” with Keith Urban
2. “Words of a Fool” with Jason Isbell
3. “Run to Me” with Brandi Carlile
4. “Too Much Heaven” with Alison Krauss
5. “Lonely Days” with Little Big Town
6. “Words” with Dolly Parton
7. “Jive Talkin’” with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan
8. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town
9. “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” with Sheryl Crow
10. “To Love Somebody” with Jay Buchanan
11. “Rest Your Love On Me” with Olivia Newton-John
12. “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

