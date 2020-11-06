Hear Barry Gibb duet with Jason Isbell on “Words Of A Fool”

Barry Gibb has announced a new album, featuring duets of Bee Gees songs with country and Americana artists such as Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch, Brandi Carlile and Alison Krauss.

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 will be released on January 8. Hear a new version of “Words Of A Fool” – a song Gibb first recorded in 1986 but never officially released – with Jason Isbell below:

Says Barry Gibb: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave [Cobb, producer] and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it… but I think we were.”

Jason Isbell adds: “Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this project has been one of the great honours of my career. He’s a prince.”

Peruse the full tracklisting for Greenfields below:

1. “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” with Keith Urban

2. “Words of a Fool” with Jason Isbell

3. “Run to Me” with Brandi Carlile

4. “Too Much Heaven” with Alison Krauss

5. “Lonely Days” with Little Big Town

6. “Words” with Dolly Parton

7. “Jive Talkin’” with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town

9. “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” with Sheryl Crow

10. “To Love Somebody” with Jay Buchanan

11. “Rest Your Love On Me” with Olivia Newton-John

12. “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings