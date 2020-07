PJ Harvey’s reissue programme continues with the 25th anniversary re-release of To Bring You My Love on September 11.

The album will be reissued on vinyl, alongside an album of previously unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.

Listen to the demo of “Down By The Water” below:

Advertisement

Pre-order To Bring You My Love here and the demo album here.

You can read a review of PJ Harvey’s Dry and Dry – Demos in the new issue of Uncut – more details here.