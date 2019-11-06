Grace Jones to curate Meltdown 2020

At London's Southbank Centre from June 12-21 next year

Grace Jones has been unveiled as the curator of 2020’s Meltdown festival, taking place at London’s Southbank Centre from June 12-21 next year.

She follows in the illustrious footsteps of previous curators David Bowie, Nick Cave, Robert Smith, Patti Smith, Yoko Ono and Nile Rodgers (who curated last year’s festival).

“It’s about time I was asked to curate Meltdown darling, don’t you think?!” said Jones, who previously appeared at The Royal Festival Hall for Massive Attack’s Meltdown in 2008. “Year after year, the festival continues to spread its colourful wings, allowing its curators to bring together an array of diverse talent not seen anywhere else.”

Bengi Ünsal, Head of Contemporary Music at Southbank Centre, added: “Meltdown offers an unparalleled window into the minds of the greatest musical influencers of our age. There’s no denying it: Grace Jones is unlike anybody else.

“She was the first artist who made me feel that I could express myself, be whatever I wanted to be, and not be afraid of what the world might say. She is one of the few living artists who can truly be described as iconic, with a relentlessly individualistic vision. I am truly honoured that she will share it with us for Meltdown 2020.”

The first tranche of acts for the festival will be announced in early 2020.