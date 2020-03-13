Glastonbury adds Kendrick Lamar, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey and many more

Kendrick Lamar has been unveiled as Glastonbury 2020’s third pyramid stage headliner, alongside the previously announced Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift. Diana Ross will occupy the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Among the slew of other acts to be confirmed for the festival are Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Pet Shop Boys, Gilberto Gil, Brittany Howard, Candi Staton, Angel Olsen, Anna Calvi, Big Thief, Caribou, Cate Le Bon, Crowded House, EOB (Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien), Elbow, Fontaines DC, Goldfrapp, Happy Mondays, Herbie Hancock, Jarv Is…, The Isley Brothers, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Kacey Musgraves, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, The Specials and Suzanne Vega. See the full line-up poster below:

In a statement, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis addressed fears that the festival might be postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus. “As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so,” she wrote. “No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣”