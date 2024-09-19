George Harrison’s Living In The Material World due for super deluxe release

George Harrison’s second solo album, Living In The Material World, is receiving a belated 50th anniversary release on November 15, via Dark Horse Records/BMG.

Living in the Material World 50th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of physical and digital formats including a Super Deluxe Edition Box Set, limited to 5,000 copies.

The Super Deluxe Edition box set features the album on 2LP (180g) and 2CD, which includes the newly remixed original album and a bonus disc containing 12 previously unreleased early renditions of every song on the main album. Additionally, the set includes a Blu-Ray of all album tracks and previously unreleased tracks in Dolby Atmos, and an exclusive 7” single of the never-before-heard recording of “Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)” featuring Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko from The Band, alongside Ringo Starr.

The box set contains a beautiful 60-page hardcover book curated by Olivia Harrison and Rachel Cooper, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, handwritten lyrics, studio notes, and tape box images. Also included is a 12-page Recording Notes booklet, drawing from original Living in the Material World production notes, photographs, and reel-to-reel session tapes housed in the George Harrison Archive.

longside the super deluxe format, the album will also be available on 2LP and 2CD Deluxe Editions, both of which pair new mixes of the original album with session outtakes. The 2LP Deluxe Edition will be presented in a gatefold sleeve with a 12-page booklet, while the 2CD Deluxe Edition comes in a Clamshell Box with two printed wallets, a 20-page booklet and a poster.

The main album will also be offered individually as a 1CD, 1LP, and limited edition 1LP colour vinyl exclusive available from the official George Harrison online store (Purple Colour Vinyl).

SUPER DELUXE TRACKLISTING:

LP1/CD Disc 1

Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

The Day the World Gets ‘Round (2024 Mix)

That Is All (2024 Mix)

LP2/CD Disc 2

Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

Who Can See It (Take 93)

Living in the Material World (Take 31)

The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

Be Here Now (Take 8)

Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

The Day the World Gets ‘Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

That Is All (Take 24)

Miss O’Dell (2024 Mix)

Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) *CD Only

7″ Single

Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) [Instrumental]

