George Clinton announces farewell UK tour

P-Funk mastermind George Clinton initially announced his retirement from touring almost two years ago, but it seems he wasn’t quite ready to leave the stage.
Now he’s added a short run of UK dates to his extended victory lap. Billed as a “farewell UK tour”, the six shows will find Clinton backed by the current line-up of Parliament Funkadelic. Dates below:
Fri 29 May – Bristol – O2 Academy
Sat 30 May – Funk & Soul Weekender – Margate
Mon 1 Jun – London – O2 Forum
Wed 3 Jun – Glasgow – O2 Academy
Thu 4 Jun – Nottingham – Rock City
Fri 5 Jun – Manchester – Albert Hall
Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 28) from here.