Four Betty Davis albums to be reissued in August

To mark the 50th anniversary of her scorching self-titled debut, Light In The Attic will reissue four Betty Davis albums on August 25.

This includes the first-ever vinyl release of 1979’s final ‘lost’ album Crashin’ From Passion. Hear its title track below:

Advertisement

All four titles were produced in close collaboration with Davis, who sadly passed away in 2022. Betty Davis, They Say I’m Different, and Crashin’ From Passion were remastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters and include rare photos from the era, plus new liner notes by Davis’ close friend, Danielle Maggio. They Say I’m Different also includes a fold-out 24×36 poster.

Is It Love Or Desire? was remastered by John Baldwin and includes liner notes from Oliver Wang.

Each album will be available on CD, black vinyl and a variety of exclusive colour variants, which you can pre-order here.