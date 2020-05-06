Fontaines DC announce new album, A Hero’s Death

Fontaines DC have announced that their new album, A Hero’s Death, will be released by Partisan on July 31.

Watch a video for the title track, starring Game Of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen, below:

Advertisement

Says singer Grian Chatten: “The song is a list of rules for the self, they’re principles for self-prescribed happiness that can often hang by a thread. It’s ostensibly a positive message, but with repetition comes different meanings, that’s what happens to mantras when you test them over and over. There’s this balance between sincerity and insincerity as the song goes on and you see that in the music video as well. That’s why there’s a lot of shifting from major key to minor key. The idea was influenced by a lot of the advertising I was seeing – the repetitive nature of these uplifting messages that take on a surreal and scary feel the more you see them.

“The title came from a line in a play by Brendan Behan, and I wrote the lyrics during a time where I felt consumed by the need to write something else to alleviate the fear that I would never be able follow up Dogrel. But more broadly it’s about the battle between happiness and depression, and the trust issues that can form tied to both of those feelings.”

A Hero’s Death was again produced by Dan Carey at his studio in London. Check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

1. I Don’t Belong

2. Love Is The Main Thing

3. Televised Mind

4. A Lucid Dream

5. You Said

6. Oh Such A Spring

7. A Hero’s Death

8. Living In America

9. I Was Not Born

10. Sunny

11. No