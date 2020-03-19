Subscribe
News

Exclusive! Hear the debut solo track by Oh Sees’ Brigid Dawson

From the album Ballet Of Apes, due May 22

Sam Richards
Credit: John Dwyer from his book Vinegar Mirror

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Apologies for what feels like a massive delay since the last Playlist; crazy deadlines plus, you know, real world...
Read more
PublicationsJohn Robinson - 0

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to...
Read more
AlbumAllan Jones - 0

Bryan Ferry – Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974

A wild night, thrillingly recalled
Read more

Former Oh Sees vocalist and keyboard player Brigid Dawson will release her debut solo album Ballet Of Apes via Castle Face on May 22.

Hear the opening track, “Is The Season For New Incarnations”, exclusively below:

Advertisement

Credited to Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network, Ballet Of Apes was recorded in Australia with Mikey Young (Total Control/Eddy Current Suppression Ring), in San Francisco with Mike Donovan (ex Sic Alps), Shayde Sartin (ex Fresh & Onlys) and Mike Shoun (ex Oh Sees/Peacers), and in Brooklyn with psych-rockers Sunwatchers.

View the tracklisting below:

1. Is The Season for New Incarnations
2. The Fool
3. Carletta’s In Hats Again
4. When My Day of the Crone Comes
5. Ballet of Apes
6. Heartbreak Jazz
7. Trixxx

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

George Harrison: “He was on a spiritual journey”

His solo years celebrated in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.