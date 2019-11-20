Drive-By Truckers announce new album, The Unraveling

Drive-By Truckers have announced that their 12th studio album The Unraveling will be released by ATO Records on January 31.

It was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis by engineer Matt Ross-Spang and longtime DBT producer David Barbe.

Hear the first track from it, “Armageddon’s Back In Town”, below:

“The past three-and-a-half years were among the most tumultuous our country has ever seen,” says the band’s Patterson Hood, “and the duality between the generally positive state of affairs within our band while watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core… I’ve always said that all of our records are political but I’ve also said that ‘politics is personal’. With that in mind, this album is especially personal.”

Drive-By Truckers have also confirmed two UK shows in June, check out their full list of 2020 tourdates below:

JANUARY

16 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

17 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

18 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

FEBRUARY

13 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

14 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

15 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

19 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

21 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

22 – Boston, MA – Somerville Theatre

23 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

25 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

MARCH

20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

22 – Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre

24 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

31 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

APRIL

2 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

3 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

4 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

16 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

18 – Charleston, NC – High Water Festival *

21 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat

23 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

27 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

28 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

29 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

MAY

1 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

2 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees *

JUNE

1 – Raalte, NL – Ribs and Blues

3 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

5 – Leeds, UK – Irish Centre

6 – London, UK – O2 Forum

7 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

8 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma