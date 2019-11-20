Subscribe
News

Drive-By Truckers announce new album, The Unraveling

Hear the first track from it, "Armageddon's Back In Town"

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Drive-By Truckers announce new album, The Unraveling

Hear the first track from it, "Armageddon's Back In Town"
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 25th Uncut New Music Playlist of 2019

Aoife Nessa Frances, Beck, Craven Faults and more
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Watch Bruce Springsteen play Thunder Road and more

During a surprise benefit show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony
Read more

Drive-By Truckers have announced that their 12th studio album The Unraveling will be released by ATO Records on January 31.

It was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis by engineer Matt Ross-Spang and longtime DBT producer David Barbe.

Hear the first track from it, “Armageddon’s Back In Town”, below:

Advertisement

“The past three-and-a-half years were among the most tumultuous our country has ever seen,” says the band’s Patterson Hood, “and the duality between the generally positive state of affairs within our band while watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core… I’ve always said that all of our records are political but I’ve also said that ‘politics is personal’. With that in mind, this album is especially personal.”

Drive-By Truckers have also confirmed two UK shows in June, check out their full list of 2020 tourdates below:

Advertisement

JANUARY
16 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theater
17 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
18 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

FEBRUARY
13 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
14 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
15 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
19 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
21 – Webster Hall – New York, NY
22 – Boston, MA – Somerville Theatre
23 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
25 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

MARCH
20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
22 – Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre
24 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
31 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

Advertisement

APRIL
2 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
3 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
4 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
16 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
18 – Charleston, NC – High Water Festival *
21 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat
23 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
27 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
28 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
29 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

MAY
1 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
2 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees *

JUNE
1 – Raalte, NL – Ribs and Blues
3 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
5 – Leeds, UK – Irish Centre
6 – London, UK – O2 Forum
7 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
8 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

Advertisement
Previous articleBaxter Dury announces new album, The Night Chancers
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

RELATED READS

SHOP UNCUT

Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
The latest in our Ultimate Record Collection series covers the years 1975-9. Never mind the “punk kills dinosaurs” nonsense, this is a time of soft...
Publications

Ultimate Record Collection – The 1970s Part 2 (1975-1979)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.