Depeche Mode thank fans for “outpouring of love” following Andy Fletcher’s death

Depeche Mode have thanked their fans and friends for the “outpouring of love” they’ve showed following the death of Andy Fletcher last month.

ORDER NOW: The Beatles are on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

“We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we’ve seen from all of you over the last few weeks,” remaining members Martin Gore and Dave Gahan wrote on Instagram. “It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you.”

“As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least,” they continued. “But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the post, the band revealed that Fletcher died of natural causes. “A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

Depeche Mode then told fans about a “beautiful ceremony” held to celebrate Fletcher’s life which was attended by many of his friends and family and “our immediate DM family”.

“We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs,” they wrote. “Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

They concluded: “So thank you for all of the love you’ve shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks. It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

Fletcher was a member of the beloved synth-pop group for more than four decades since the release of their debut album Speak & Spell in 1981. The album included chart-topping hits, such as “Dreaming Of Me”, “New Life” and “Just Can’t Get Enough”. The band had their first international hit in 1984 with “People Are People”.

Advertisement

In 2020, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with longtime bandmates, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore and former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder.