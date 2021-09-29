David Bowie’s lost album Toy to be released as part of two new box sets

David Bowie’s lost early-2000s album Toy is to finally get a release in November as part of the Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) box set. It will also be released in January as an expanded 3xCD/6×10″ box set.

Following Bowie’s Glastonbury 2000 performance, he entered the studio with his band, Mark Plati, Sterling Campbell, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Holly Palmer and Emm Gryner, to record new interpretations of songs he’d first recorded from 1964-1971.

When Bowie was unable to release the album instantly as he’d hoped, he dropped the idea and moved on to working on Heathen. Now twenty years after its originally planned release, co-producer Mark Plati says, “Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy. It’s the sound of people happy to be playing music.”

Hear the Toy track “You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving (Radio Edit)” below:

Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) will be released by Parlophone/ISO on November 26. Toy (Toy:Box) will follow on January 7, 2022, the day before Bowie’s birthday. Peruse the full tracklistings below and pre-order here.

CD1 TOY

I Dig Everything

You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving

The London Boys

Karma Man

Conversation Piece

Shadow Man

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Hole In The Ground

Baby Loves That Way

Can’t Help Thinking About Me

Silly Boy Blue

Toy (Your Turn To Drive)

CD 2 TOY- Alternatives & Extras

Liza Jane

You’ve Got A Habit of Leaving (alternative mix) *

Baby Loves That Way (alternative mix) *

Can’t Help Thinking About Me (alternative mix)

I Dig Everything (alternative mix)

The London Boys (alternative version)

Silly Boy Blue (Tibet version)

Let Me Sleep Beside You (alternative mix) *

In The Heat Of The Morning

Conversation Piece (alternative mix) *

Hole In The Ground (alternative mix)

Shadow Man (alternative mix) *

Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (alternative mix) *

*Previously released

CD 3 TOY – Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric

In The Heat Of The Morning (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

I Dig Everything (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

You’ve Got A Habit of Leaving (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

The London Boys (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Karma Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Conversation Piece (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Shadow Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Let Me Sleep Beside You (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Hole In The Ground (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Baby Loves That Way (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Can’t Help Thinking About Me (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Silly Boy Blue (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001)

CD Tracklistings

BLACK TIE WHITE NOISE

The Wedding

You’ve Been Around

I Feel Free

Black Tie White Noise (featuring Al B. Sure!)

Jump They Say

Nite Flights

Pallas Athena

Miracle Goodnight

Don’t Let Me Down & Down

Looking for Lester

I Know It’s Gonna Happen Someday

The Wedding Song



THE BUDDHA OF SUBURBIA

Buddha of Suburbia

Sex and the Church

South Horizon

The Mysteries

Bleed Like a Craze, Dad

Strangers When We Meet

Dead Against It

Untitled No. 1

Ian Fish, U.K. Heir

Buddha of Suburbia (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

OUTSIDE

Leon Takes Us Outside

Outside

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

A Small Plot of Land

Baby Grace (A Horrid Cassette)” (segue)

Hallo Spaceboy

The Motel

I Have Not Been to Oxford Town

No Control

Algeria Touchshriek (segue)

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)

Ramona A. Stone/I Am with Name (segue)

Wishful Beginnings

We Prick You

Nathan Adler (segue)

I’m Deranged

Thru’ These Architects Eyes

Nathan Adler (segue)

Strangers When We Meet

EARTHLING

Little Wonder

Looking for Satellites

Battle for Britain (The Letter)

Seven Years in Tibet

Dead Man Walking

Telling Lies

The Last Thing You Should Do

I’m Afraid of Americans

Law (Earthlings on Fire)

‘hours…’

Thursday’s Child

Something in the Air

Survive

If I’m Dreaming My Life

Seven

What’s Really Happening?

The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell

New Angels of Promise

Brilliant Adventure

The Dreamers

BBC RADIO THEATRE, LONDON, JUNE 27, 2000 2xCD

CD1

Wild Is the Wind

Ashes to Ashes

Seven

This Is Not America

Absolute Beginners

Always Crashing in the Same Car

Survive

The London Boys

I Dig Everything

Little Wonder

CD2

The Man Who Sold the World

Fame

Stay

Hallo Spaceboy

Cracked Actor

I’m Afraid of Americans

All the Young Dudes

Starman

“Heroes”

Let’s Dance

TOY

I Dig Everything

You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving

The London Boys

Karma Man

Conversation Piece

Shadow Man

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Hole In The Ground

Baby Loves That Way

Can’t Help Thinking About Me

Silly Boy Blue

Toy (Your Turn To Drive)

RE:CALL 5 3xCD

CD1

Real Cool World (Sounds From The Cool World Soundtrack Version)

Jump They Say (7” version)

Lucy Can’t Dance

Black Tie White Noise (feat Al B. Sure!) (Radio Edit)

Don’t Let Me Down & Down (Indonesian Vocal Version)

Buddha Of Suburbia (Single Version) (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Radio Edit)

Nothing To Be Desired

Strangers When We Meet (edit)

Get Real

The Man Who Sold The World (Live Eno Mix)

I’m Afraid Of Americans (Showgirls Soundtrack Version)

Hallo Spaceboy (Remix)

I Am With Name (Alternative Version)

A Small Plot Of Land (Long Basquiat Soundtrack Version)

CD2

Little Wonder (Edit)

A Fleeting Moment (aka Severn Years In Tibet – Mandarin Version)

Dead Man Walking (Edit)

Seven Years In Tibet (Edit)

Planet Of Dreams – David Bowie and Gail Ann Dorsey

I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 – Edit)

I Can’t Read (The Ice Storm Long Version)

A Foggy Day In London Town – David Bowie and Angelo Badalamenti

Fun (BowieNet Mix)

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Stigmata Soundtrack Version)

Thursday’s Child (Radio Edit)

We All Go Through

No One Calls

CD3

We Shall Go To Town

1917

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Edit)

Thursday’s Child (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

New Angels Of Promise (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

The Dreamers (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

Seven (Demo)

Survive (Marius De Vries mix)

Something In The Air (American Psycho Remix)

Seven (Marius De Vries Mix)

Pictures Of Lily

DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001)

LP Tracklistings

BLACK TIE WHITE NOISE 2xLP

Side 1

The Wedding

You’ve Been Around

I Feel Free

Side 2

Black Tie White Noise (featuring Al B. Sure!)

Jump They Say

Nite Flights

Side 3

Pallas Athena

Miracle Goodnight

Don’t Let Me Down & Down

Side 4

Looking for Lester

I Know It’s Gonna Happen Someday

The Wedding Song

THE BUDDHA OF SUBURBIA 2xLP

Side 1

Buddha of Suburbia

Sex and the Church

South Horizon

Side 2

The Mysteries

Bleed Like a Craze, Dad

Side 3

Strangers When We Meet

Dead Against It

Untitled No. 1

Side 4

Ian Fish, U.K. Heir

Buddha of Suburbia (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

1.OUTSIDE 2xLP

Side 1

Leon Takes Us Outside

Outside

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

A Small Plot of Land

Side 2

Baby Grace (A Horrid Cassette)” (segue)

Hallo Spaceboy

The Motel

I Have Not Been to Oxford Town

Side 3

No Control

Algeria Touchshriek (segue)

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)

Ramona A. Stone/I Am with Name (segue)

Wishful Beginnings

Side 4

We Prick You

Nathan Adler (segue)

I’m Deranged

Thru’ These Architects Eyes

Nathan Adler (segue)

Strangers When We Meet

EARTHLING 2xLP

Side 1

Little Wonder

Looking for Satellites

Battle for Britain (The Letter)

Side 2

Seven Years in Tibet

Dead Man Walking

Telling Lies

Side 3

The Last Thing You Should Do

I’m Afraid of Americans

Law (Earthlings on Fire)

Side 4 – etching



‘hours…’

Side 1

Thursday’s Child

Something in the Air

Survive

If I’m Dreaming My Life

Side 2

Seven

What’s Really Happening?

The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell

New Angels of Promise

Brilliant Adventure

The Dreamers

BBC RADIO THEATRE, LONDON, JUNE 27, 2000 3xLP

Side 1

Wild Is the Wind

Ashes to Ashes

Seven

Side 2

This Is Not America

Absolute Beginners

Always Crashing in the Same Car

Side 3

Survive

The London Boys

I Dig Everything

Little Wonder

Side 4

The Man Who Sold the World

Fame

Stay

Side 5

Hallo Spaceboy

Cracked Actor

I’m Afraid of Americans

All the Young Dudes

Side 6

Starman

“Heroes”

Let’s Dance

TOY 2 x LP

Side 1

I Dig Everything

You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving

The London Boys

Karma Man

Side 2

Conversation Piece

Shadow Man

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Hole In The Ground

Side 3

Baby Loves That Way

Can’t Help Thinking About Me

Silly Boy Blue

Toy (Your Turn To Drive)

Side 4 – Etching

RE:CALL 5 4xLP

Side 1

Real Cool World (Sounds From The Cool World Soundtrack Version)

Jump They Say (7” version)

Lucy Can’t Dance

Black Tie White Noise (Radio Edit) (featuring Al B. Sure!)

Side 2

Don’t Let Me Down & Down (Indonesian Vocal Version)

Buddha Of Suburbia (Single Version) (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Radio Edit)

Nothing To Be Desired

Strangers When We Meet (edit)

Get Real

Side 3

The Man Who Sold The World (Live Eno Mix)

I’m Afraid Of Americans (Showgirls Soundtrack Version)

Hallo Spaceboy (Remix)

I Am With Name (Alternative Version)

A Small Plot Of Land (Long Basquiat Soundtrack Version)

Side 4

Little Wonder (Edit)

A Fleeting Moment (aka Severn Years In Tibet – Mandarin Version)

Dead Man Walking (Edit)

Seven Years In Tibet (Edit)

Planet Of Dreams – David Bowie and Gail Ann Dorsey

Side 5

I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 – Edit)

I Can’t Read (The Ice Storm Long Version)

A Foggy Day In London Town – David Bowie and Angelo Badalamenti

Fun (Bowienet Mix)

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Stigmata Soundtrack Version)

Side 6

Thursday’s Child (Radio Edit)

We All Go Through

No One Calls

We Shall Go To Town

1917

Side 7

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Edit)

Thursday’s Child (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

New Angels Of Promise (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

The Dreamers (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

Seven (Demo)

Side 8

Survive (Marius De Vries mix)

Something In The Air (American Psycho Remix)

Seven (Marius De Vries Mix)

Pictures Of Lily