DAF’s Gabi Delgado-López has died, aged 61

His bandmate Robert Görl confirmed the news on Instagram

Sam Richards
Credit: David Corio/Redferns

Gabi Delgado-López of influential electronic duo Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft has died, aged 61.

The news was confirmed yesterday (March 23) in a social media post by his bandmate Robert Görl.

Delgado-López grew up in Córdoba, Spain, but his family moved to Germany in 1966. He formed DAF with Görl and several others in in Düsseldorf in 1978. They slimmed down to a duo soon after moving to London in 1980, and released a string of striking albums on Mute and Virgin.

Their powerful electronic sound and anti-rock’n’roll approach was a key influence on acid house and techno, as well on bands such as Primal Scream, who sampled “Der Mussolini” on “Kill All Hippies”.

DAF split up and reformed several times but were still performing together up until this year. Delgado-López also released three solo albums and another three with the group DAF/DOS.

