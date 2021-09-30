Courtney Barnett cherishes friendships on new song “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”

Courtney Barnett has released “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”, another cut from her upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time.

The song follows earlier singles “Rae Street” and “Before You Gotta Go”. It’s the latest taste of her third album, which is released on November 12 via Marathon Artists.

Some of the lyrics in the song read: “Sit beside me, watch the world burn / We’ll never learn we don’t deserve nice things / And we’ll scream self-righteously / We did our best, but what does that even mean?”

Barnett said of the track: “I found a deeper communication with people in my life – deeper conversations. And a new level of gratitude for friendships that had been there for so long that I had maybe taken for granted.”

The Australian singer-songwriter recently acknowledged similarities between the recently released music video for her single “Before You Gotta Go” and fellow Melbourne act Quivers’ clip for “You’re Not Always On My Mind”.

Both music videos feature the respective musicians heading out into the field and recording audio samples from the natural world. Additionally, the lyric from Barnett’s song, “You’re always on my mind”, is similar to the title of the Quivers song.

On social media, Barnett promoted the Quivers video, saying: “I thought I had come up with a beautiful, original idea for a video, but it seems like I was wrong.

“I’d like to introduce you to Melbourne band [Quivers] and director [Nina Renee] who had the same idea way before me,” she wrote. “Any similarities are completely coincidental and if I had seen this clip when I was making mine I would have completely changed my concept or the way we explored it.”