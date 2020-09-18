Subscribe
Brian Eno readies anthology of film music

Including tracks from Heat, Dune and The Lovely Bones

Sam Richards
Credit: Cecily Eno

This winter, Brian Eno will release Film Music 1976 – 2020 via UMC – a collection of his film and television soundtrack work.

Spanning five decades, it includes music from Heat, Dune, Top Boy and Trainspotting, as well as seven previously unreleased tracks.

Hear “Ship In A Bottle” from The Lovely Bones below:

Film Music 1976 – 2020 will be released digitally, on double vinyl and on CD on November 13, although the physical versions won’t be released in the US until January 22. Pre-order the album here and peruse the tracklisting below:

‘Top Boy (Theme)’ from ‘Top Boy’ – Series 1, directed by Yann Demange, 2011
‘Ship In A Bottle’ from ‘The Lovely Bones’, directed by Peter Jackson, 2009
‘Blood Red’ from ‘Francis Bacon’s Arena’, directed by Adam Low, 2005
‘Under’ from ‘Cool World’, directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992
‘Decline And Fall’ from ‘O Nome da Morte’, directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017
‘Prophecy Theme’ from ‘Dune’, directed by David Lynch, 1984
‘Reasonable Question’ from ‘We Are As Gods’, directed by David Alvarado / Jason Sussberg, 2020
‘Late Evening In Jersey’ from ‘Heat’, directed by Michael Mann, 1995
‘Beach Sequence’ from ‘Beyond The Clouds’, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995
‘You Don’t Miss Your Water’ from ‘Married to the Mob’, directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988
‘Deep Blue Day’ from ‘Trainspotting’, directed by Danny Boyle, 1996
‘The Sombre’ from ‘Top Boy’ – Series 2, directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013
‘Dover Beach’ from ‘Jubilee’, directed by Derek Jarman, 1978
‘Design as Reduction’ from ‘Rams’, directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018
‘Undersea Steps’ from ‘Hammerhead’, directed by George Chan, 2004
‘Final Sunset’ from ‘Sebastiane’, directed by Derek Jarman, 1976
‘An Ending (Ascent)’, from ‘For All Mankind’, directed by Al Reinert, 1989

