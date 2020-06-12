Bob Dylan reveals tracklisting for Rough And Rowdy Ways

Bob Dylan has taken to Instagram to reveal the tracklisting for the upcoming Rough And Rowdy Ways, his first album of new material since 2012’s Tempest.

As expected, the ten-track album features the three previously-released singles “Murder Most Foul”, “I Contain Multitudes”

and “False Prophet”. Peruse the full tracklisting below:

1. “I Contain Multitudes”

2. “False Prophet”

3. “My Own Version of You”

4. “I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You”

5. “Black Rider”

6. “Goodbye Jimmy Reed”

7. “Mother of Muses”

8. “Crossing the Rubicon”

9. “Key West”

10. “Murder Most Foul”

Rough And Rowdy Ways is released next Friday, June 19 – the same day as the new issue of Uncut, your perfect companion for digesting the album. Check back here next week for details on how to order the magazine.