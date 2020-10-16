Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis singles gain unique new artwork

This year’s Secret 7″ exhibition has opened at the NOW Gallery on Greenwich Peninsula, London.

It features 700 unique pieces of art created exclusively for the project by leading artists including Anish Kapoor, Lubaina Himid, Michel Gondry, Gavin Turk, Jeremy Deller… and Uncut’s very own in-house design wizard Marc Jones!

Each artwork comes in the form of a 7″ sleeve housing one of seven classic singles: Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead”, Bob Dylan’s “Blind Willie McTell”, Foo Fighters’ “This Is A Call”, The Internet’s “Come Over”, Koffee’s “Toast”, Miles Davis’s “Miles Runs The Voodoo Down” and Vampire Weekend’s “Harmony Hall”.

When the exhibition closes on November 1, all records will be auctioned (anonymously) on eBay to raise funds for Help Refugees.

Visit the official NOW Gallery site to book a timed entry ticket to the exhibition.