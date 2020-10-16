Subscribe
Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis singles gain unique new artwork

This year's Secret 7" exhibition is now open in London

Sam Richards

Features

John Lennon remembered by Yoko Ono: “We were in love desperately”

From the Uncut archives, Yoko Ono recalls their relationship
Features

Ride on the creation of all their albums: “It’s a hell of a thing to be inside”

Taken from Uncut's September 2019 issue It’s been five years since Ride reformed, and according to guitarist and vocalist Mark...
Album

Thurston Moore – By The Fire

Veteran adventurer leans on love and hope in his solo seventh
Features

Matt Berninger: “I’d love to be able to rebrand myself, but I can’t”

The National frontman unveils his new solo album in the latest issue of Uncut
This year’s Secret 7″ exhibition has opened at the NOW Gallery on Greenwich Peninsula, London.

It features 700 unique pieces of art created exclusively for the project by leading artists including Anish Kapoor, Lubaina Himid, Michel Gondry, Gavin Turk, Jeremy Deller… and Uncut’s very own in-house design wizard Marc Jones!

Each artwork comes in the form of a 7″ sleeve housing one of seven classic singles: Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead”, Bob Dylan’s “Blind Willie McTell”, Foo Fighters’ “This Is A Call”, The Internet’s “Come Over”, Koffee’s “Toast”, Miles Davis’s “Miles Runs The Voodoo Down” and Vampire Weekend’s “Harmony Hall”.

When the exhibition closes on November 1, all records will be auctioned (anonymously) on eBay to raise funds for Help Refugees.

Visit the official NOW Gallery site to book a timed entry ticket to the exhibition.

