Black Dice announce first album in nine years Mod Prig Sic, share first single “White Sugar”

Black Dice have announced their first album in nine years, Mod Prig Sic, and shared the first single off it, “White Sugar”.

Listen to the Brooklyn-based experimentalists’ characteristically fractured, squelchy art freakout below:

Mod Prig Sic will be the inaugural release for former DFA label head Jonathan Galkin’s new label FourFour on October 1 this year. Black Dice were signed to DFA during their mid-2000s heyday, releasing their first four albums on the label from 2002 to 2005.

The band then moved to Paw Tracks, a label founded by Animal Collective’s Panda Bear. The former group often cited Black Dice as an influence.

Although Black Dice last released an album in 2012 (Mr. Impossible), they haven’t been dormant since. In 2016, they released the two-track EP Big Deal, and last month they remixed “Summer Crane” for The Avalanches’ 20th anniversary edition of Since I Left You.

See the Mod Prig Sic tracklist below:

1. “Bad Bet”

2. “Tuned Out”

3. “Swinging”

4. “Scramblehead”

5. “White Sugar”

6. “Plasma”

7. “Big Chip”

8. “All the Way”

9. “Scramblehead II”

10. “Jocko”

11. “Downward Arrow”

12. “Scramblehead III”