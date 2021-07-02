Subscribe
News

Black Dice announce first album in nine years Mod Prig Sic, share first single “White Sugar”

The Brooklyn experimentalists' first new album since 2012's Mr Impossible

By Josh Martin
Black Dice Mod Prig Sic
Black Dice performing in 2011. Photo credit: Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns.

Trending Now

Black Dice have announced their first album in nine years, Mod Prig Sic, and shared the first single off it, “White Sugar”.

Listen to the Brooklyn-based experimentalists’ characteristically fractured, squelchy art freakout below:

Advertisement

 

Mod Prig Sic will be the inaugural release for former DFA label head Jonathan Galkin’s new label FourFour on October 1 this year. Black Dice were signed to DFA during their mid-2000s heyday, releasing their first four albums on the label from 2002 to 2005.

The band then moved to Paw Tracks, a label founded by Animal Collective’s Panda Bear. The former group often cited Black Dice as an influence.

Although Black Dice last released an album in 2012 (Mr. Impossible), they haven’t been dormant since. In 2016, they released the two-track EP Big Deal, and last month they remixed “Summer Crane” for The Avalanches’ 20th anniversary edition of Since I Left You.

See the Mod Prig Sic tracklist below:

Advertisement

1. “Bad Bet”
2. “Tuned Out”
3. “Swinging”
4. “Scramblehead”
5. “White Sugar”
6. “Plasma”
7. “Big Chip”
8. “All the Way”
9. “Scramblehead II”
10. “Jocko”
11. “Downward Arrow”
12. “Scramblehead III”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Tom Pinnock -

Altın Gün: “Songs about love, hate, tragedy, death, war… it’s all basic human emotions”

From their base in a former Cold War nuclear bunker, psych warriors Altin Gün are busy reinventing the deep and mystical sounds of Anatolian rock. Their tools? Fuzz pedals, electronics, and ancient instruments once used in shamanic rituals
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More