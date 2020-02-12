Björk, Spiritualized, Ride and Tangerine Dream for Bluedot

Björk will close this year’s Bluedot festival, which takes place at Cheshire’s Jodrell Bank Observatory on July 23–26 July. Her uniquely commissioned performance will feature Manchester’s Halle Orchestra and bespoke projections on the giant Lovell Telescope.

Metronomy and Groove Armada will also headline the main stage, while other big names on the bill include Spiritualized, Roisin Murphy, Squarepusher, Tangerine Dream, Ride, Daniel Avery and EOB (the new solo project of Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien).

Also booked to play the festival are Anna Meredith, Henge, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Pussy Riot, BCUC, Beak> and A Certain Ratio.

Away from the music, there are performances entitled Celebrating 42: Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy Live and Is David Bowie A God?, plus an appearance by Adam Buxton.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb 14) from the official Bluedot site.