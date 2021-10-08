Björk announces new Cornucopia US tour dates for 2022

Björk has announced that she’ll be bringing her immersive theatrical tour Cornucopia to Los Angeles next year for a trio of dates.

Cornucopia is based on the singer’s 2017 album Utopia and is her first official theatrical concert tour. It’s directed by Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, with designer Chiara Stevenson’s stage designed to resemble fungi.

The newly announced shows are scheduled for early 2022 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 26, 29 and February 1. Tickets go on sale next Friday (October 15) at 10:00am – you can get them here.

The first Cornucopia shows came in May 2019, with an eight-night residency at New York venue The Shed. The 19-song setlist in New York included the first time Björk had performed her songs “Venus As A Boy”, “Hidden Place” and “Show Me Forgiveness” for over a decade.

The show features a 50-piece Icelandic ensemble The Hamrahild Choir, a seven-piece flute band, a harp and several instruments specially designed for the tour. The show also features a speech by climate activist Greta Thunberg, which is shown on a video screen before the encore. Costumes for the tour were designed by fashion chain Balmain.

Björk also recently announced new dates for her livestreamed orchestral shows, following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orkestral series will see the musician perform with different collaborators over each of the four dates, including members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Flute Septet Viibra and Hamrahlíð Choir.

The gigs, performed at Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall to a live audience and livestreamed to fans worldwide, were first due to take place in August 2020, but have been delayed multiple times.