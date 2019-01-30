Beth Gibbons to release her performance of Górecki’s Symphony No. 3

The Portishead singer collaborated with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra in 2014

Portishead’s Beth Gibbons will release her performance of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs) with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra as an album on March 29, through Domino.

The piece was recorded at The National Opera Grand Theatre in Warsaw on November 29, 2014, with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Krzysztof Penderecki.

The album comes packaged with a DVD which features a film of the performance and the rehearsals leading up to it, directed by Michał Merczyński. Watch a trailer for that below:

Pre-order the album in its various formats here.

