Belle & Sebastian announce 2022 UK and European tour dates

Belle & Sebastian have announced a UK and European tour for 2022.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

The gigs will be the band’s first live shows since 2019, with the tour set to kick off in Aberdeen on January 31 next year.

Belle & Sebastian will make stops in Leicester, Cardiff, Brighton, Cambridge and more during their 2022 UK tour, which also includes a pair of dates at the Roundhouse in London.

Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the UK tour on February 21 in Motherwell, Belle & Sebastian will then head to the continent for a European tour which begins in Munich, Germany on April 11.

The band’s European tour will include visits in April 2022 to Italy, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, before concluding in Brussels on April 29.

You can see Belle & Sebastian’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

January 2022

31 – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen

February 2022

1 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

3 – University Union Asylum, Hull

4 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

6 – Great Hall, Cardiff

7 – Academy, Manchester

9 – Olympia, Liverpool

10 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

11 – The Dome, Brighton

13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

14 – Roundhouse, London

15 – Roundhouse, London

17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

19 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

21 – Concert Hall, Motherwell

April 2022

Advertisement

11 – Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

12 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

13 – Co-op de Mai, Clermont-Ferrand, France

14 – X-tra Limmathaus, Zurich, Switzerland

16 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

17 – Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany

20 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

21 – Tradgarn, Gothenburg, Sweden

23 – Filadelfia, Stockholm, Sweden

24 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

26 – Tivoli Grote Zaal, Utrecht, Holland

27 – Casino de Paris, Paris, France

29 – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

Tickets for Belle & Sebastian’s upcoming UK and European tours go on general sale on Friday (June 18) at 10am BST / 11am CET, while a fan pre-sale for the UK shows begins on Wednesday (June 16) at 10am BST / 11am CET. Tickets will be available here.

Belle & Sebastian’s last release, the live album What to Look for in Summer, came out in December.