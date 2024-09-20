Art Garfunkel announces covers album with his son, Art Garfunkel Jr

Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr have announced their first album together. Father And Son, a “selection of personal favourites from the last century” will be released by BMG on November 8.

Listen to their “modern orchestral” version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” below:

“‘Time After Time’ is one of my all-time favourites from the ’80s,” says Garfunkel Jr. “It’s a song that fits perfectly on this album – because it also deals with our relationship, this unique bond between my father and me. From one generation to the next, it’s about time passing, about passing on the baton, but here we are working together in the studio… and thus begins the next cycle, as my father takes this exciting next step with me.”

“It felt like a dream. It was simply quite wonderful. I love working with him,” adds Garfunkel Sr. “I like to say my son is a better singer than I am. I mean, I’m pretty good… but he is better.”

Peruse the tracklisting for Father And Son below and pre-order here.

Blue Moon

Vincent

Blackbird

Old Friends

Time After Time

Once In A While

I Won’t Let You Down

Let It be Me

Nature Boy

You Belong To Me

Here Comes the Rain Again

Father and Son