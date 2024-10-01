All of Magazine’s studio albums to be reissued on vinyl

The entire studio catalogue of pioneering post-punks Magazine will be reissued on vinyl by PIAS Catalogue this autumn.

Their first three albums, Real Life (1978), Secondhand Daylight (1979) and The Correct Use of Soap (1980) will be available on November 15. Magic, Murder And The Weather (1981), No Thyself (2011) and Rays & Hail 1978-2011 – a compilation being released on vinyl for the first time – will follow on December 13.

The tracklistings of the original studio albums remain unchanged, while Rays & Hail 1978-2011 is now augmented to 19 tracks, having originally been released in 1987 as a 14-track CD, Rays & Hail 1978-1981.

All six reissues feature new sleevenotes curated by Rory Sullivan-Burke (the author of The Light Pours Out Of Me, the recent biography of Magazine guitarist, John McGeoch), with different Magazine band-members talking about one particular album each. The audio featured on the reissues is the 2000 remastered versions, and each release is pressed on coloured vinyl.

Additionally, special exclusive coloured marble vinyl editions are available via Rough Trade Shops. There will also be a limited run of 500 box sets housing all six albums along with bonus ephemera (art prints, lyric sheets, unseen photographs, posters, postcards, etc) available exclusively from Wire-Sound.

