Alice Cooper announces UK tour with The Stranglers and MC50

Triple-header to visit seven cities in October

Alice Cooper will bring an all-new show to the UK for seven dates in October.

He’ll be supported on the ‘Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back’ tour by The Stranglers and Wayne Kramer’s new incarnation of The MC5, MC50.

See the full list of tourdates below:

OCTOBER

4th – Manchester – Manchester Arena

5th – Aberdeen – Event Complex

7th – Leeds – First Direct Arena

8th – Brighton – Brighton Centre

10th – London – The O2

11th – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

12th – Cardiff Arena

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 22) from here.

