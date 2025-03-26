The comedy and literature lineups have been announced for this year’s End Of The Road festival, taking place at Larmer Tree Gardens on August 28-31.

Following last year’s packed-out cameo, Stewart Lee returns to top the comedy bill, alongside Grace Campbell, Michelle de Swarte and Adam Buxton (who will host a special live edition of The Adam Buxton Podcast).

Ivo Graham and Alex Kealy bring their own podcast Gig Pigs to the festival, Adam Riches hosts his Dungeons ‘n’ Bastards gameshow, while Harriet Kemsley, Sean McLoughlin, Helen Bauer and Sharon Wanjohi are among the other comedians appearing.

On the literature front, Belle And Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch presents his debut novel Nobody’s Empire, Audrey Golden will discuss her book about The Raincoats with Gina Birch, and there will also be talks with Miranda Sawyer, John Harris, Joe Dunthorne and 2024 Booker Prize winner Samantha Harvey.

Tickets for End Of The Road 2025 are still available here.