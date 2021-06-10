Subscribe
News

Watch AC/DC’s new video, for “Witch’s Spell”

The latest highlight from the Aussie icons’ 17th album

By Matt Doria
AC/DC performing in the music video for 'Witch's Spell'. Credit: AC/DC via YouTube

Trending Now

AC/DC have released a music video for their new single, “Witch’s Spell“.

The video, which features animations by production company Wolf & Crow, shows the rock ’n’ roll icons performing on a set of tarot cards and while trapped inside a crystal ball.

Watch the video for “Witch’s Spell” below:

Advertisement

The clip comes ahead of AC/DC’s tie-in with Record Store Day 2021, for which they’ll release a limited-edition picture disc featuring “Witch’s Spell” on one side, and another Power Up single, “Through The Mists Of Time“, on the other.

AC/DC released Power Up, their 17th studio album in November last year. In Uncut‘s 8/10 review of the record, we said: “There being no imaginable mileage in comparing any of Power Up to anything but previous AC/DC albums, it’s a solid second-tier AC/DC record: it’s no Highway To Hell or Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, but it wouldn’t be at all embarrassed by the company of, say, Ballbreaker or The Razor’s Edge.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More