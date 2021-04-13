A new record pressing plant to open in Middlesborough

A new record pressing plant in Middlesbrough is hoping to create 30 new jobs in the region by the end of the year.

Danny Lowe, David Todd and David Hynes have announced Press On Vinyl, located at Middlesbrough’s Tees Advanced Manufacturing Park (TeesAMP).

The trio, who have employed a team of 10 people so far, plan to make 100,000 records every month, and hope to expand their team to 30 employees by the end of the year.

As Teesside Live reports, Lowe said, “As three local guys we’re really excited to set up this unique business at TeesAMP.”

He continued, “We’re combining our skills from our day jobs in engineering and business management with our extensive knowledge of the music industry to bring the first ever record pressing plant not only to the North, but specifically to Middlesbrough, and we’re really proud of that.”

Lowe added, “We hope our business can also help our fantastic local music scene, not many towns or cities across the world have access to their own local vinyl pressing plant, so it’s a real win for the area.”

Their website has a countdown clock ending in 49 days, which suggests that they will officially open for business on May 28.