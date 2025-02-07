April 12 is Record Store Day, and the list of exclusive releases – as always, available only at participating shops – has just been revealed.

Among the more intriguing items on the list are David Bowie’s Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ‘03); The Doors’ Strange Days 1967: A Work In Progress – rough mixes from the album’s early 1967 sessions discovered after 58 years; The Lemonheads In Dreamland, a round-up of previously unreleased covers and radio sessions from the Car Button Cloth era; and The Blasters’ An American Music Story: The Complete Studio Recordings 1979-1985 – a 5-LP boxset including a new compilation of studio outtakes and movie music.

There’s also John Lennon’s Power To The People – Live At The One To One Concert, New York City, 1972 – a yellow vinyl EP featuring four tracks from Lennon’s only full-length solo concert after leaving The Beatles. Three of the tracks – “Well Well Well”, “Cold Turkey” and Yoko Ono’s “Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)” – are previously unreleased.

See the full list of Record Store Day 2025 releases here.