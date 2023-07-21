Neil Young announces vinyl release of Odeon Budokan

Neil Young’s 1976 live collection Odeon Budokan will get a standalone vinyl release via Reprise on September 1.

Side 1 was recorded live at Hammersmith Odeon on March 31 1976 and features Neil Young’s solo set on guitar and piano from the first half of the concert. Side 2 was recorded two weeks earlier at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo on March 11, 1976, with Crazy Horse in full electric flight.

Produced by David Briggs and shelved for several decades, the album was previously available on CD in 2020 as part of the Archives Volume II collection. This will be the first official vinyl release.

Check out the Odeon Budokan tracklist below and pre-order here.

Side 1

1. ‘The Old Laughing Lady’

2. ‘After The Gold Rush’

3. ‘Too Far Gone’

4.‘Old Man’

5. ‘Stringman’

Side 2

1. ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’

2. ‘Cowgirl In The Sand’

3. ‘Lotta Love’

4. ‘Drive Back’

5. ‘Cortez The Killer’