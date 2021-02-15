Subscribe
Features Playlists

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Ryley Walker, Rose City Band, Hand Habits, Esther Rose, Richard Barbieri and more

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

PlaylistsSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Ryley Walker, Rose City Band, Hand Habits, Esther Rose, Richard Barbieri and more
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Mary Wilson: “We were just in it to make music”

Originally published in Uncut in 2015 Marvin Gaye What’s Going On TAMLA, 1971 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-kA3UtBj4M Mary Wilson: The LP cover captures him in all his...
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 2nd Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I keeping saying this, but 2021 really is shaping up to be a good year for new music. Lots...
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley

In-depths reviews and archive encounters with the reggae legend
Read more

As lockdown rumbles on, we remain massively grateful for the steady stream of terrific new music that helps us feel connected, uplifted, transported and all the other stuff that’s otherwise in short supply right now.

Here are some of the tunes that have been brightening our corners this week, including a stunning sighter from Ryley Walker’s new album, the cheeringly swift return of Rose City Band, Hand Habits covering Neil Young, a breezy Hammond jam c/o Dr Lonnie Smith, twilight magic from Japan’s Richard Barbieri and another instalment of gleeful avant scampering from John Dwyer and friends.

Thanks to all the labels and musicians involved! You’ll be able to read about some of them in the new issue of Uncut, of which more news tomorrow…

Advertisement

ROSE CITY BAND
“Lonely Places”
(Thrill Jockey)

RYLEY WALKER
“Rang Dizzy”
(Husky Pants)

HAND HABITS
“I Believe In You”
(Saddle Creek)

ESTHER ROSE
“How Many Times”
(Full Time Hobby)

WILLIAM DOYLE
“Nothing At All”
(Tough Love)

MARK McGUIRE
“Marielle”
(Self-released)

Advertisement

ALTIN GÜN
“Kara Toprak”
(Glitterbeat)

RICHARD BARBIERI
“Serpentine”
(Kscope)

YASMIN WILLIAMS
“Urban Driftwood ft. Amadou Kouyate”
(Spinster)

DR LONNIE SMITH
“Bright Eyes”
(Blue Note)

JOHN DWYER, TED BYRNES, GREG COATES, TOM DOLAS, BRAD CAULKINS
“Vertical Infinity”
(Castle Face)

LEON VYNEHALL
“Ecce! Ego!”
(Ninja Tune)

MURCOF
“Underwater Lament”
(The Leaf Label)

ALEX SOMERS
“Sooner”
(Krunk)

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 66% when you subscribe online

Learn More