The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

As lockdown rumbles on, we remain massively grateful for the steady stream of terrific new music that helps us feel connected, uplifted, transported and all the other stuff that’s otherwise in short supply right now.

Here are some of the tunes that have been brightening our corners this week, including a stunning sighter from Ryley Walker’s new album, the cheeringly swift return of Rose City Band, Hand Habits covering Neil Young, a breezy Hammond jam c/o Dr Lonnie Smith, twilight magic from Japan’s Richard Barbieri and another instalment of gleeful avant scampering from John Dwyer and friends.

Thanks to all the labels and musicians involved! You’ll be able to read about some of them in the new issue of Uncut, of which more news tomorrow…

ROSE CITY BAND

“Lonely Places”

(Thrill Jockey)

<a href="https://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/earth-trip">Earth Trip by Rose City Band</a>

RYLEY WALKER

“Rang Dizzy”

(Husky Pants)



HAND HABITS

“I Believe In You”

(Saddle Creek)



ESTHER ROSE

“How Many Times”

(Full Time Hobby)



WILLIAM DOYLE

“Nothing At All”

(Tough Love)



MARK McGUIRE

“Marielle”

(Self-released)

<a href="https://markmcguire.bandcamp.com/track/marielle">Marielle by Mark McGuire</a>

ALTIN GÜN

“Kara Toprak”

(Glitterbeat)



RICHARD BARBIERI

“Serpentine”

(Kscope)



YASMIN WILLIAMS

“Urban Driftwood ft. Amadou Kouyate”

(Spinster)



DR LONNIE SMITH

“Bright Eyes”

(Blue Note)



JOHN DWYER, TED BYRNES, GREG COATES, TOM DOLAS, BRAD CAULKINS

“Vertical Infinity”

(Castle Face)



LEON VYNEHALL

“Ecce! Ego!”

(Ninja Tune)



MURCOF

“Underwater Lament”

(The Leaf Label)

<a href="https://murcofmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-alias-sessions">The Alias Sessions by Murcof</a>

ALEX SOMERS

“Sooner”

(Krunk)

