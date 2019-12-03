The 26th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Any playlist is always going to be boosted by the inclusion of a new Greg Dulli tune; with Afghan Whigs on hiatus, “Pantomima” is the first taster of his debut solo album Random Desire, due out in February. We also welcome back the British DIY pop institution that is Cornershop, there’s a new permutation of mighty feminist supergroup Les Amazones D’Afriques, Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson starts an argument with The International Teachers Of Pop, Trent Reznor covers David Bowie (again), and Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo teases his excellent new album with Raül Refree. Plus there’s plenty more besides – and not a Christmas song in sight…

GREG DULLI

“Pantomima”

(Royal Cream/BMG)



CORNERSHOP

“No Rock: Save In Roll”

(Ample Play)



LES AMAZONES D’AFRIQUES

“Heavy”

(Real World)





INTERNATIONAL TEACHERS OF POP ft JASON WILLIAMSON

“I Stole Yer Plimsoles”

(Desolate Spools/Republic Of Music)



WRANGLER

“Anthropocene”

(Bella Union)



AVEY TARE

“Midnight Special” / “Red Light Water Show” / “Disc One”

(Domino)



LEE RANALDO & RAÜL REFREE

“Names of North End Women”

(Mute)





TRENT REZNOR & ATTICUS ROSS

“Life On Mars”

(Null Corporation)



SQUIRREL FLOWER

“Headlights”

(Polyvinyl)





KEELEY FORSYTH

“Start Again”

(The Leaf Label)

<a href="http://keeleyforsyth.bandcamp.com/album/debris">Debris by Keeley Forsyth</a>



ALEX REX

“Haunted House”

(Tin Angel)





ANTIBALAS

“Fight Am Finish”

(Daptone)



RUSSELL HASWELL

“The Wild Horses Of The Revolution Have Arrived Without A Knight”

(Diagonal)

