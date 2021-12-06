The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

2021 is almost done, but the great music keeps coming – largely in the form of early sighters for some of next year’s most-anticipated albums, combined with a few intriguing curiosities and seasonal one-offs.

Here at Uncut, we aim to offer a respite from the unsolicited aural schmaltz that gets shovelled your way at this time of year. But that doesn’t mean you won’t find a few discerning winter warmers in the playlist below. Scroll down for treats from Jake Xerxes Fussell, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Saint Etienne, Robin Guthrie, Black Country, New Road and Modern Studies. Plus! The surprise return of proto-shoegazers Loop and a visit to the recycling centre with Hen Ogledd…

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

“Breast Of Glass”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)



BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

“Concorde”

(Ninja Tune)



HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

“Jupiter’s Dance”

(Nonesuch)



EVE ADAMS

“Metal Bird”

(Basin Rock)

<a href="https://eveadams.bandcamp.com/album/metal-bird-3">Metal Bird by Eve Adams</a>

MODERN STUDIES

“Wild Ocean”

(Fire)

<a href="https://modernstudiesfire.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-there">We Are There by Modern Studies</a>

ROBIN GUTHRIE

“Starfish Prime”

(Soleil Après Minuit)

<a href="https://robinguthrie.bandcamp.com/album/riviera">Riviera by Robin Guthrie</a>

QUINQUIS

“Adkrog”

(Mute)



BINKER & MOSES

“Feed Infinite”

(Gearbox)



LOOP

“Halo”

(Cooking Vinyl)



HEN OGLEDD

“Tip Trip (Trip To The Tip)”

(Domino)



BAND OF HORSES

“In Need Of Repair”

(BMG)



LEYLA McCALLA

“Fort Dimanche”

(Anti-)



JEFF PARKER

“Four Folks”

(International Anthem)



CAROLINE

“IWR”

(Rough Trade)



DUNCAN MARQUISS

“Drivenhalle”

(Basin Rock)



PARK JIHA

“Light Way”

(Tak:Til)



DEBIT

“2nd Day”

(Modern Love)



ALEX SOMERS & ASKA MATSUMIYA

“Light Past Blue Pt 1”

(Self-released)

<a href="https://alexsomers.bandcamp.com/album/light-past-blue">Light Past Blue by Alex Somers & Aska Matsumiya</a>

SAINT ETIENNE

“Her Winter Coat”

(Heavenly)

