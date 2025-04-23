CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

“This is a special place, where dreams come true,” concluded actor Michael Shannon in February, moments after the four members of R.E.M. left the stage at Athens, Georgia’s 40 Watt club, having performed together publicly for only the second time since Bill Berry’s departure in 2007.

Advertisement

Repeatedly insisting they’ll never undertake a full-blown reunion, this fleeting get-together (with Shannon, guitarist Jason Narducy and their band during their Fables Of The Reconstruction celebration tour) reminded us of R.E.M.’s powerful reputation – not just as revered indie-rock trailblazers, but as a source of light and hope. In the aftermath of the momentous event at the 40 Watt, our cover story finds Michael Stipe, Peter Buck and Mike Mills reflecting on their early years and in particular Fables… as it turns 40: a pivotal record in the band’s story as they begin to transition away from a lively and mysterious post-punk outfit into a concerned and influential rock band. We also bring you an eyewitness report from the 40 Watt and hear from Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, as they prepare to bring their Fables… tour to the UK.

Pondering on R.E.M.’s legacy, 14 years after the band finally split up, Peter Buck had this to say. “There’s not going to be a Bob Dylan, Queen-type movie about us. No-one is doing TikToks. So it’s really down to the records and songs, as it should be. I’m proud of the records. I want people to hear them.”

Cover photo: George DuBose

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Advertisement

There’s plenty more besides, of course, including our highly collectable Doors CD; new interviews with Bon Iver, Dire Straits and Shack; plus Prince, Jim Keltner, Terry Riley by Pete Townshend, Stereolab, Pavement: The Movie and a heap of other great writing to keep you busy for the month ahead.