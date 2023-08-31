We’re off to End Of The Road Festival 2023

Bags packed, toothbrush ready, weather forecast checked… and we’re off to this year’s End Of The Road festival.

You can read our daily coverage of the festival on this site throughout this weekend. As well as headliners like Wilco and Angel Olsen, we’ll be digging The Mary Wallopers, Arooj Aftab, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Joan Shelley, Sam Burton and a host more.

ORDER NOW: Tom Waits is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

As well as reporting from around the festival, we’re also holding the Uncut Q&As each day, where Tom Pinnock will be chatting to some very special guests on the Talking Heads stage:

Angeline Morrison: Talking Heads, Friday, 16:00 – 16:45

75 Dollar Bill: Talking Heads, Saturday, 16:00 – 16:45

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: Talking Heads, Sunday, 16:00 – 16:45

All in all, it’s a very busy weekend for Uncut and we can’t wait for the gates to open.

See you down the front!