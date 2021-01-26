Subscribe
Features Blogs

Welcome to Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 3 (1990-2016)

The definitive timeline of his final decades

John Robinson

Trending Now

FeaturesStephen Troussé - 0

Leonard Cohen: “He charmed the beast”

Cohen's turbulent '70s charted in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

The Clash in New York: “De Niro took us out clubbing”

The new issue of Uncut explores the band's legendary 1981 residency at Bond's Casino
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

My Life In Music: Courtney Marie Andrews

The Arizona singer-songwriter reveals the albums that inspire her: “Harp on a funk record, yeah!”
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 1st Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I hope you've had a chance to pick up our first issue of 2021 - Leonard Cohen, The Clash,...
Read more

BUY THE ULTIMATE RECORD COLLECTION: DAVID BOWIE SERIES HERE

In the two volumes of Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie so far, we’ve had the pleasure of conducting you through a chronology of the artist’s work – seen through the eyes of the musicians who were there with him making the music.

Through new interviews with early collaborators like Phil Lancaster, Woolf Byrne and Mike Vernon in Part 1, we built an unrivalled oral history of Bowie’s early adventures, and his breakthrough to mature creativity and superstardom. In Part 2 (1977-1989), we uncovered new stories and first-hand accounts about the “Berlin trilogy” and beyond.

Advertisement

Now, as we move to the last decades of Bowie’s lifetime, we find that while some of the personnel remain the same – Mike Garson, one of our most generous interviewees, is often there; Eno returns, as does Tony Visconti, who joins us for some new recollections on Bowie’s later work – Bowie continued to thirst after fresh experience and new directions in his music. We’re particularly privileged to hear from Reeves Gabrels, who can be credited for reminding Bowie that above all, his fans wanted to hear him do exactly what he wanted.

As this volume of Ultimate Record Collection proceeds, it becomes obvious how Bowie’s new music also enjoyed a knowing relationship with his past. This might be obvious on the likes of the VH1 Storytellers album, where Bowie reaches back as far as “Can’t Help Thinking About Me”. Elsewhere though, there’s grounds for thinking that the knowing glances to his earlier self (on the “Buddha Of Suburbia” single, say) ultimately build towards a wonderful circularity.

Designer Jonathan Barnbrook helped develop this self-reference in the brace of sleeve art from The Next Day, an album in which Bowie explicitly referenced his past work. Musically, Bowie’s last works, Blackstar and the Lazarus musical referenced his earliest. He left us much as he found us as an emerging talent in the late 1960s: a musician with a deep affinity for jazz and with an interest in developing some strong ideas for musical theatre. As the artwork of his latest lifetime compilation had it, clearly everything had changed – but at the same time, in the fundamentals of the man’s enthusiasms and passion, nothing had changed at all.

As musical director Henry Hey tells us of Bowie’s work on Lazarus: “I was aware it might be his last project, but I never thought of it like that. Just like he didn’t want his fame to define him when he was working with people, he didn’t want his illness to define him. He was only about positive energy and excitement for the creative process. He would bring this beautiful energy to it.”

Buy a copy of the magazine here. Missed one in the series? Bundles are available at the same location…

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More