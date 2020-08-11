Subscribe
The new Uncut: the Rolling Stones, Drag City CD, Patti Smith, Peter Green RIP, Gillian Welch and more

Michael Bonner

Fontaines DC: “The most normal things become absolutely terrifying”

Previously published in Uncut’s February 2020 issue 2019 was a breakthrough year for Fontaines DC, with their Mercury Prize-nominated debut...
The 9th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Garcia Peoples, Songhoy Blues, The Pretty Things, Sarah Davachi and Bon Iver ft Bruce Springsteen!
John Cale on Jonathan Richman: “He created his own special reality”

The Modern Lovers frontman is profiled in the current issue of Uncut
Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Wilco

It’s been 25 years since the first Wilco album, the fiery AM, and it’s an anniversary we felt like...
Here at Uncut, we write a lot about transformative events in a band or an artist’s career. Those critical moments where a creative leap takes place, or when an adverse situation is overcome or how a new collaborator brings fresh and revelatory perspectives.

I’m pleased to report that you’ll find all of these covered in this month’s issue of Uncut. For our cover story, Mick and Keith (plus assorted eyewitnesses) whisk us back to Jamaica in late 1972 – a time when the Rolling Stones found themselves in uncertain circumstances. Both of them are open about their troubles at the time – and equally forthright discussing the terrific music that made at Kingston’s Dynamic Sounds studio. Goats Head Soup, the album that emerged from those sessions, is the sound of a band stubbornly pushing ahead during challenging times.

Elsewhere, we have more new interviews with Patti Smith, Bill Callahan, HC McEntire and Bright Eyes. Their new albums all, in one way or another, document transitional times, whether it be individual change like fatherhood and bereavement, or tied into political and cultural change. There’s Black Sabbath, too, on their breakthrough hit “Paranoid”, veteran members of the Sun Ra Arkestra on a lifetime of cosmic jazz and Dan Penn on writing a legion of Southern Soul classics.

We don’t stop there, of course. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings survives bad weather and the pandemic in Nashville, Richard and Linda Thompson revisit their groundbreaking collaborative albums and for our free CD this month, we celebrate one of our favourite record labels, Drag City, with 15 excellent tracks from their current roster. If you’ve enjoyed our recent label compilations from Sub Pop and Light In The Attic, I’m pretty certain you’ll dig this.

Finally, thanks for all your continued support for Uncut. I know I keep saying this – but we wouldn’t be here without you. If this is your first copy as a subscriber, welcome on board – we hope you enjoy it!

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

