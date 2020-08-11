The new Uncut: the Rolling Stones, Drag City CD, Patti Smith, Peter Green RIP, Gillian Welch and more

Here at Uncut, we write a lot about transformative events in a band or an artist’s career. Those critical moments where a creative leap takes place, or when an adverse situation is overcome or how a new collaborator brings fresh and revelatory perspectives.

I’m pleased to report that you’ll find all of these covered in this month’s issue of Uncut. For our cover story, Mick and Keith (plus assorted eyewitnesses) whisk us back to Jamaica in late 1972 – a time when the Rolling Stones found themselves in uncertain circumstances. Both of them are open about their troubles at the time – and equally forthright discussing the terrific music that made at Kingston’s Dynamic Sounds studio. Goats Head Soup, the album that emerged from those sessions, is the sound of a band stubbornly pushing ahead during challenging times.

Elsewhere, we have more new interviews with Patti Smith, Bill Callahan, HC McEntire and Bright Eyes. Their new albums all, in one way or another, document transitional times, whether it be individual change like fatherhood and bereavement, or tied into political and cultural change. There’s Black Sabbath, too, on their breakthrough hit “Paranoid”, veteran members of the Sun Ra Arkestra on a lifetime of cosmic jazz and Dan Penn on writing a legion of Southern Soul classics.

We don’t stop there, of course. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings survives bad weather and the pandemic in Nashville, Richard and Linda Thompson revisit their groundbreaking collaborative albums and for our free CD this month, we celebrate one of our favourite record labels, Drag City, with 15 excellent tracks from their current roster. If you’ve enjoyed our recent label compilations from Sub Pop and Light In The Attic, I’m pretty certain you’ll dig this.

Finally, thanks for all your continued support for Uncut. I know I keep saying this – but we wouldn’t be here without you. If this is your first copy as a subscriber, welcome on board – we hope you enjoy it!

