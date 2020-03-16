The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Apologies for what feels like a massive delay since the last Playlist; crazy deadlines plus, you know, real world events have pushed everything back a little. Anyway, there’s a ton of good stuff here — Modern Nature AND Modern Studies, together in the same Playlist! Plus the return of Sonic Boom, Brigid Mae Power, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Deradoorian and plenty more.

1.

BRIGID MAE POWER

“On A City Night”

(Fire)

2.

MODERN NATURE

“Flourish”

(Bella Union)

3.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

“Garden Song”

(Dead Oceans)

4.

MODERN STUDIES

“Heavy Water”

(Fire)

5.

SONIC BOOM

“Just Imagine”

(Carpark)

6.

ROSE CITY BAND

“Only Lonely”

(Thrill Jockey)

<a href="http://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/summerlong">Summerlong by Rose City Band</a>

7.

MARKER STARLING

“Waiting For Grace” [feat. Laetitia Sadier]

(Tin Angel Records)

8.

DERADOORIAN

“Saturnine Night”

(ANTI –)

9.

ARBOURETUM

“Let It All In”

(Thrill Jockey)

10.

MAGNETIC FIELDS

“The Day the Politicians Died”

(Nonesuch)

11.

YĪN YĪN

“Thom Kï Kï”

(Bongo Joe)

12.

JASON SIMON

“The Same Dream”

(BYM)