Send us your questions for Mike Campbell!

For almost fifty years as Tom Petty’s trusted guitarist, co-writer and co-producer, Mike Campbell helped shaped the course of American rock.

First teaming up with Petty in Mudcrutch in the early 1970s, he was a constant in Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as well as contributing to all of Petty’s solo albums.

On top of that, his list of playing and co-writing credits is staggering: Campbell has collaborated with (deep breath) Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley, Aretha Franklin, Warren Zevon, Randy Newman, Tracy Chapman, Joe Cocker, Mary J Blige, Johnny Cash, John Prine and many more. He’s even played on a couple of songs by punk stalwarts Bad Religion.

After Petty passed away, Campbell joined Fleetwood Mac for their 2018-19 world tour. More recently he’s been concentrating on his own “rougher-edged” band, The Dirty Knobs, who’ve released two albums to date.

So, what do you want to ask a linchpin of American rock? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (April 22) and Mike will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.

