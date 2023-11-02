Subscribe
Send us your questions for Kurt Vile!

The Philly rocker will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

By Sam Richards
Photo: Adam Wallacavage

Kurt Vile has a new EP out later this month, entitled Back To Moon Beach. However, in typical free-flowing Vile style, it’s nine tracks long, taking in a Tom Petty tribute, a Wilco cover and a Bob Dylan Christmas song with his daughters on backing vocals.

There are a clutch of brand new songs, too. You can watch a fun video for the gloriously horizontal single “Another Good Year For The Roses” below:

A perfect time, then, to collar Kurt for our regular Audience With feature. So what do you want to ask to the crown prince of latter-day slacker rock? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk and Kurt will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.

