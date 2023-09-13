Send us your questions for Ian Astbury!

This November, the imperious Ian Astbury will tour the UK fronting a revival of his seminal goth-rock band Death Cult – a pivotal iteration of the band formerly known as Southern Death Cult and latterly simply The Cult – returning to some of the same venues in which they made their live debut 40 years ago.

You can see the full list of Death Cult dates and buy tickets here.

But before he hits the road, Astbury has kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers, for our next Audience With feature. So what do you want to ask a hardened rock’n’roll warrior, a singer who’s fronted incarnations of both The Doors and MC5? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk and Ian will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.

